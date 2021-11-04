ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. ICF International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

ICFI opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average is $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $106.04.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

