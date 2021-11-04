IAA (NYSE:IAA) Announces Earnings Results

IAA (NYSE:IAA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. IAA updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE IAA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.03. 2,948,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,692. IAA has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
About IAA
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
