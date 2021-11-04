IAA (NYSE:IAA) Announces Earnings Results

IAA (NYSE:IAA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. IAA updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE IAA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.03. 2,948,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,692. IAA has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IAA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,482 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of IAA worth $40,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

