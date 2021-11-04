iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to C$89.00 at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

OTCMKTS:IAFNF traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.49. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.55. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

