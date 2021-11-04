I/O Coin Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.26 million and $1,064.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.01 or 0.00320403 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00014109 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004141 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,205,290 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

