Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-2.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $885-905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.81 million.Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.530-$2.630 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,241. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.