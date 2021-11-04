Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.53-2.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $885-905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.81 million.Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.530-$2.630 EPS.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $53.39. 122,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,241. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.83. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

