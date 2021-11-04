Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $3.14. Humana reported earnings per share of ($2.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 203.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $21.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.31 to $21.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $24.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.88 to $25.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.87.

Humana stock traded down $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.64. 17,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,770. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Humana by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Humana by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

