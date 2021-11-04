Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Set at C$12.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a C$12.00 price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.67.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.56. 1,529,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,084. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.49. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.57 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$485.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

