HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 620 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.48% from the stock’s current price.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 476.27 ($6.22).

HSBA opened at GBX 444.50 ($5.81) on Tuesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 327 ($4.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.79. The company has a market capitalization of £90.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

