HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. HP has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 13,629.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in HP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,587 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in HP by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,410 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in HP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 588,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,669,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.