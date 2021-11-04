Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.295-1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.980-$1.010 EPS.

Shares of HWM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.97. 157,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.20.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

