Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Price Target Increased to GBX 620 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at GBX 524.65 ($6.85) on Wednesday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1-year low of GBX 318 ($4.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £719.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 409.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 389.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.
