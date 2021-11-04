Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Price Target Increased to GBX 620 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at GBX 524.65 ($6.85) on Wednesday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1-year low of GBX 318 ($4.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £719.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 409.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 389.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

