Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Issues Earnings Results

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Horizon Therapeutics Public updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,050.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,206 shares of company stock worth $19,913,267. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $70,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

