Home Plate Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:HPLTU) Quiet Period Set To End on November 9th

Home Plate Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HPLTU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 9th. Home Plate Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Home Plate Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Home Plate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

