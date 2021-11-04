HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Down 18.9% in October

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,400 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in HNI by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in HNI by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in HNI by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.14. 2,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,535. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.57. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.02.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

