HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Trading 14.7% Higher

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)’s stock price shot up 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. 31,348,463 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 691% from the average session volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

