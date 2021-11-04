Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCXLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.03.

Shares of HCXLF remained flat at $$11.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

