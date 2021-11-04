HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$1.50. ATB Capital currently has an underperform rating on the stock. HEXO traded as low as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 1973494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.45. The stock has a market cap of C$545.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

