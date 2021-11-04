HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Get HEXO alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HEXO. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of HEXO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. 13,191,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,112,756. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. HEXO has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $215.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter worth about $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth about $5,220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 73.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 312,520 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth about $4,451,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 96,765 shares in the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.