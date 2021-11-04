HEROcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,824.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. HEROcoin has a market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $54,824.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00051028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00235738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004239 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

