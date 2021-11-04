Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Update

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 55,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 10,794.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.