Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Announces Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Henry Schein updated its FY21 guidance to $4.27-$4.35 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.270-$4.350 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,817. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

