HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.79 ($106.81).

ETR HFG opened at €87.72 ($103.20) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 1-year high of €97.38 ($114.56). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion and a PE ratio of 36.60.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

