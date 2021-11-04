Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Given New GBX 190 Price Target at Barclays

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HTWS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 203 ($2.65) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 209.80 ($2.74).

HTWS stock opened at GBX 149.20 ($1.95) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.17. Helios Towers has a 12 month low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 190.44 ($2.49). The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

