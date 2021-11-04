Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,648 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $36,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.