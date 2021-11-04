Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,633 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,693 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 884,657 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,123,000 after acquiring an additional 814,232 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter worth $17,051,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.