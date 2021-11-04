Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 798,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304,738 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust of America makes up 1.1% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $21,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

NYSE HTA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 39,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,807. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

