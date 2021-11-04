Head-To-Head Review: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Global Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Payments and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 10.83% 7.70% 4.72% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Payments and ITEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $7.42 billion 5.34 $584.52 million $6.01 22.44 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Dividends

Global Payments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. ITEX pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Global Payments pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Payments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Payments and ITEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 0 4 21 0 2.84 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Payments presently has a consensus price target of $205.42, indicating a potential upside of 52.31%. Given Global Payments’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than ITEX.

Summary

Global Payments beats ITEX on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc. engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally. It also provides a variety of value-added services, including specialty point-of-sale solutions, analytic and engagement tools, payroll services and reporting that assist customers with driving demand. The Issuer Solutions segment provides solutions that enable financial institutions and other financial service providers to manage their card portfolios, reduce technical complexity and overhead and offer a seamless experience for cardholders on a single platform. It also provides commercial payments and e Payables solutions that support business-to-business payment processes for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts and other financial service solutions to the under banked and other consumers and businesses in the United States through Netspend bran

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corp. operates as a marketplace for cashless business transactions. It provides services to its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

