HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,632,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,049 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,164,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.05.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.02. 7,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.56 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

