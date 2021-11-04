Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €22.00 Price Target

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.30% from the company’s current price.

SFQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.18 ($20.21).

Shares of SFQ opened at €12.55 ($14.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $569.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. SAF-Holland has a 52-week low of €7.29 ($8.58) and a 52-week high of €14.49 ($17.05).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

