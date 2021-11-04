Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.
NYSE:HSC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.99. Harsco has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
