Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.99. Harsco has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harsco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 119.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Harsco worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

