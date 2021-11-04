Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.47

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 179.47 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 206 ($2.69). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.68), with a volume of 503,368 shares changing hands.

GKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £439.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 186.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.