Guardian Capital LP Sells 8,917 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,185 shares of company stock worth $952,794. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 302,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,678,078. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

