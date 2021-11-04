Guardian Capital LP Sells 34,031 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,031 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up 1.2% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.24% of Rogers Communications worth $63,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 235.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,981 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after acquiring an additional 861,675 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 404.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 775,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,266,000 after acquiring an additional 621,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 102.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,592,000 after acquiring an additional 472,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

RCI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,103. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

