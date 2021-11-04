Guardian Capital LP Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 224.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 896,940 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 2.0% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.19% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $99,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 28.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.62. The company had a trading volume of 58,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,025. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

