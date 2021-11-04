Guardian Capital LP Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,491,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $335.95. 463,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,754,304. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,424,204 shares of company stock worth $855,802,160. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

