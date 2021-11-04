Guardian Capital LP Has $15.04 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 19.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $4,034,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 22.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.04. 4,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.92. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

