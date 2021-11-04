Guardian Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.23. 89,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,036. The stock has a market cap of $326.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.80 and a 200 day moving average of $363.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $302.24 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.19.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

