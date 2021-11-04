Guardian Capital LP Acquires 232 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,385,612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 1.8% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $90,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.