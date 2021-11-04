GrowGeneration (GRWG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. GrowGeneration has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. On average, analysts expect GrowGeneration to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GRWG opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 2.70. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

