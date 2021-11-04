Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Gap Down to $11.19

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $9.95. Gritstone bio shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 32,402 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.05.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at about $21,674,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gritstone bio by 147.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gritstone bio by 352.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

