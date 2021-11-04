Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “
GFF opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.
About Griffon
Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.
Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.