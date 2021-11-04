Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

GFF opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 90,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2,950.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 402,386 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 12.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

