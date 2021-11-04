Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,600 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($39.91) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Greggs stock opened at GBX 3,091 ($40.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,018.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,717.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 1,295 ($16.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,218 ($42.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

