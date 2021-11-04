Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Issues Earnings Results

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.45. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

