Gravity Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $80,853.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $80,853.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00087803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00074728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00101527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,454.68 or 0.07272916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,959.97 or 0.99526040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022361 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.