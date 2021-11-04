Graviton (GTON) Achieves Market Cap of $7.43 Million

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Graviton has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00003266 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviton has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $104,869.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00075343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00101774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,489.95 or 0.99681997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,544.64 or 0.07249464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

