Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.26. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 282,003 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$500.31 million and a PE ratio of 2.88.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$118.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Gran Colombia Gold’s payout ratio is 5.79%.

In other Gran Colombia Gold news, Director Hernan Martinez bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,550.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 356,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,658,145.86.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

