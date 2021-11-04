Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 103,687 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,687 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.57% of DigitalOcean worth $34,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $1,263,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $1,373,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $5,287,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $5,596,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,192 shares of company stock worth $24,977,114 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.32.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.24 million. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

