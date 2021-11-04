Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $31.68 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 64.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 728,672 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,344,816 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $31,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,402,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

