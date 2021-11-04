Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 7,988 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $34,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSE:EHC opened at $62.62 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

